The Giants are acquiring Burns in a trade with the Panthers and signing him to a five-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The initial report has it as a $150 million contract, with the Giants sending second-and fifth-round picks to Carolina for the right to make Burns one of the highest-paid non-QBs in league history. The 2019 first-round pick has been both durable and consistent, recording at least 7.5 sacks every season while missing just three games. He's never had the kind of dominant campaign that other defenders with similar contracts have all produced, but it's possible that lies ahead with Burns heading into his age-26 campaign. It's also possible the contract numbers initially reported are inflated with incentives or other money that's unlikely to actually end up in his pocket. Either way, the Giants now have the fastest pair of edge rushers in the league with Burns (4.53 40) joining 2022 fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux (4.58), who had 11.5 sacks in 2023.