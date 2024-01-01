Burns finished Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars with eight tackles (five solo), including one sack.

Burns got to C.J. Beathard for a seven-yard loss that forced the Jaguars to kick a field goal on their first possession of the game. Burns played 53 snaps on defense Sunday -- the second straight week he's played at least 50 snaps. He's up to 48 tackles (30 solo), including 7.0 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 15 games this season.