The Panthers signed Gill on Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Wagner product spent the first three seasons of his career with the Buccaneers and he will remain in the NFC South after inking a deal with the Panthers. Gill was a key special-teamer during his time in Tampa Bay, playing 768 special teams snaps (out of 952 total snaps) and recording 29 total tackles, including one tackle for loss and an additional 1.5 sacks across the last three years. He's expected to compete for another special teams role in Carolina, while also providing some extra depth to the team's pass-rushing unit.