Gill (knee) is active for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers.

Gill was questionable entering Sunday due to a knee issue, but he's been cleared to play. The third-year linebacker has worked primarily on special teams this season, though he logged a season-high 22 defensive snaps against New Orleans last Sunday. That opportunity came with Shaquil Barrett sidelined due to a groin injury, but Barrett is back in action Sunday, so Gill may revert to a smaller role in a contest Tampa Bay needs to win to cement the NFC South title.