Panthers' Cam Newton: Leaves Friday's game

Newton (undisclosed) left Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

While scrambling for a first down, Newton was upended and lost the ball, which Christian McCaffrey recovered. Newton immediately consulted a trainer and went to the sideline tent for further evaluation. It remains to be seen exactly what he may have injured.

