Panthers' Cam Newton: Progressing well

The Panthers are pleased with Newton's rehab from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder, ESPN's David Newton reports. "From what I've gotten in reports, Cam's progress has been very good," coach Ron Rivera noted. "He's been getting all his workouts in. Just knowing that gives you a little bit of confidence going forward."

Given the encouraging reports surrounding Newton's recovery, the team currently has no plans to seek veteran QB help in free agency. The Panthers are expected to re-sign restricted free Taylor Heinicke, while 22-year-old Kyle Allen remains under contract with the team. Additionally, it appears as though one of Newton's key targets, tight end Greg Olsen, will remain with the franchise, despite offers to move into the broadcasting field.