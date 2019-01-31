Panthers' Cam Newton: Regaining range of motion

Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Newton "has gotten a lot of range of motion back" in his right throwing shoulder, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Rivera's comments come on the heels of Newton exuding positive thoughts about his recent arthroscopic surgery, which included cleaning out excess scar tissue but otherwise was minimally invasive. "It's better than I thought it would be," Newton told 680 The Fan Atlanta on Wednesday. He played through the injury for a large portion of the 2018 season, but the Panthers opted to shut him down after Week 15 due to three shoddy performances in a row. With the offseason program roughly three months in the future, Newton will put all of his efforts into rehabilitation for the time being.