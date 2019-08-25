Panthers' Cam Newton: Rids self of walking boot
Newton shed the walking boot on his left foot Sunday, Jelani Scott of NFL.com reports.
The Panthers proceeded with caution with their franchise quarterback following offseason surgery on his right shoulder. The approach continued into the preseason, when he was held out of the first two exhibitions before getting clearance to play this past Thursday in New England. In that contest, Newton fell awkwardly during a hit, got off the field with a visible limp and was seen with the boot after the game. He was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain, but GM Marty Hurney nonetheless was "cautiously optimistic" about the QB's ability to be ready for Week 1. Coach Ron Rivera took it a step further Sunday: "So far, so good. Every day he progresses. Every day it's been positive. Each day it's about how he feels when he gets up, and so far it was good this morning and we'll continue (rehab)." Newton's next step will be showing of his mobility, or lack thereof, on the practice field.
