Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing without limitations
Newton (shoulder) threw without any limitations during Thursday night's practice, Steve Reed of The News & Observer reports.
Newton was able to take part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery, and he was also able to complete a few deep passes, including a 45-yard bomb to Chris Manhertz. "Everything that we saw (leading up to camp) really just pointed to him being ready to go," stated head coach Ron Rivera. "It not only did a lot for us, but I think it did a lot for him just uncorking one like he did and letting it go." It's also worth noting that Newton threw around 40 passes during individual drills and 40 more during team drills, per Reed.
