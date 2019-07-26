Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing without limitations

Newton (shoulder) threw without any limitations during Thursday night's practice, Steve Reed of The News & Observer reports.

Newton was able to take part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery, and he was also able to complete a few deep passes, including a 45-yard bomb to Chris Manhertz. "Everything that we saw (leading up to camp) really just pointed to him being ready to go," stated head coach Ron Rivera. "It not only did a lot for us, but I think it did a lot for him just uncorking one like he did and letting it go." It's also worth noting that Newton threw around 40 passes during individual drills and 40 more during team drills, per Reed.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...