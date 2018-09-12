Clark signed a contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Clark signed in conjunction with the placement of Darryl Williams (knee) on injured reserve. The 32-year-old veteran, who started eight games with Houston last season before suffering an ankle injury, is likely to play an immediate role against the Falcons on Sunday.

