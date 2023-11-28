Long secured seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Long was called upon to start with CJ Henderson (concussion) sidelined, and he responded with a season-high seven stops. Long hadn't gotten much of an opportunity in his previous two games since joining the Panthers on Nov. 3, totaling just eight defensive snaps. It's unclear if Henderson will be able to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to return Week 13 in Tampa Bay -- if he can't, Long could be in line for another start.