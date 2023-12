Long was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Long was waived by Carolina on Friday and he has now quickly found a new home in Green Bay. The cornerback has combined to record 19 tackles and a pass deflection over 11 total games between the Raiders and Panthers this season. With Jaire Alexander (shoulder) missing the last four games and seven total contests this season, Long will provide the Packers with some additional depth in their secondary.