Panthers' Devin Funchess: Scores yet again
Funchess caught three of seven targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings.
Funchess' reception and yardage totals were both his lowest in the last five games, but facing top cornerback Xavier Rhodes always figured to complicate matters. While his relative dip Sunday speaks to how good Funchess has been lately, the wideout still led the Panthers in receiving yards and scored an 18-yard touchdown during the third quarter. In doing so, Funchess has now found the end zone four times in as many games, and has a much better matchup against a banged-up Packers cornerback group awaiting in Week 15.
