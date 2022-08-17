Funchess left Wednesday's practice with an apparent shoulder injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The severity of the injury is unclear, but it puts Funchess' status for Saturday's preseason game against the Colts in jeopardy. Since joining the Lions in June, the 28-year-old pass catcher has been making the transition from receiver to tight end, where he's been competing for a roster spot with rookie James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra. However, Funchess' case strengthened after he caught the only receiving touchdown for Detroit during last Friday's preseason opener against Atlanta. To maximize the veteran's chances of making the team, he'll need positive news on the health front regarding the shoulder issue, which forced him out of Wednesday's practice.