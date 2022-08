Funchess left Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury, but according to head coach Dan Campbell it's just a stinger, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Funchess could return to practice Thursday, but even if he's unable to, it doesn't appear to be an injury that will force Funchess to miss extended time. The 28-year-old is currently competing for a spot at tight end, and was able to grab a touchdown in the Lions' preseason loss to the Falcons on Friday.