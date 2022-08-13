Funchess caught four of four targets for 19 yards and one touchdown during Friday's preseason opener against Atlanta.

Funchess didn't get much work with the first-team offense, but the 6-foot-4 former wide receiver found pay dirt on a back-corner fade on a pass from Tim Boyle just before halftime. Funchess then gained first downs on two more catches later on, the first of which included a broken tackle and the second involved the 27-year-old hurdling a defender. While Funchess probably remains firmly on the roster bubble, his effectiveness as a short-range receiving weapon could give the Lions something to think about when it comes time for roster cuts.