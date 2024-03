The Panthers decided not to tender Ricci on Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old tight end could very well be on the move this offseason after the Panthers chose to not tender him Friday. Across his three years in Carolina, Ricci caught nine of his 12 targets for 102 yards while also contributing on special teams. Ricci has a chance to compete for a depth/special teams role if he's picked up by a team this offseason.