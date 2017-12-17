Bradberry made seven tackles (four solo), an interception and forced a fumble in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.

Bradberry's presence was felt in a big way during the second half, as he not only intercepted Aaron Rodgers during the third quarter, but also forced a fumble on Green Bay's final offensive drive. The second-year pro helped Carolina clinch a second straight victory and has picked off a pass in back-to-back games to boot.