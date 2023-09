Grugier-Hill recorded a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 37-27 loss tot he Seahawks.

While Grugier-Hill was only on the field for 46 snaps (65 percent) he made his impression felt. He is seeing an expanded role due to Shaq Thompson (lower leg) being sidelined for the season. The veteran will look to stay hot in Week 4 when the Panthers host the Vikings.