Grugier-Hill finished the regular season with 56 tackles (31 solo), including one sack, and one interception on two passes defended in 17 games.
Grugier-Hill's tackle total marked the second highest of his eight-year career. The veteran is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent, leaving his 2024 outlook uncertain until he finds a landing spot.
