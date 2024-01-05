Grugier-Hill (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

After beginning the Panthers' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions, Grugier-Hill was able to take on a full workload Friday and he's now in line to suit up Sunday. The 29-year-old is expected to continue serving as a rotational inside linebacker as Carolina attempts to finish its season on a positive note in Week 18.