Grugier-Hill (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
After beginning the Panthers' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions, Grugier-Hill was able to take on a full workload Friday and he's now in line to suit up Sunday. The 29-year-old is expected to continue serving as a rotational inside linebacker as Carolina attempts to finish its season on a positive note in Week 18.
More News
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Tending to groin injury•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Will suit up•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leads team in tackles•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Set for expanded role•
-
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Lands in Carolina•
-
Cardinals' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Heads to the desert•