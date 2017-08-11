Play

Garrett caught one of two targets for 23 yards in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans.

Garrett's big play obviously reflects well on him, but considering Damiere Byrd -- one of his chief competitors for a roster spot -- caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, he'll need to do more in the upcoming exhibition tilts to have a better chance of making the final cut.

