Interim coach Perry Fewell said Friday that Haynes (knee) is "doubtful" for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Haynes is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against New Orleans, but he didn't practice Friday and is trending in the wrong direction. If the 26-year-old is forced to miss a third straight contest, Christian Miller will likely continue to handle expanded rotational snaps in Carolina's linebacker corps.