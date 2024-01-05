Haynes (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The 30-year-old was held out of practice all week after sustaining a concussion during the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive for the team's season finale. DJ Johnson could see more work as a rotational outside linebacker in Haynes' stead.
