The Panthers agreed to terms with Penny on Monday.

Penny is now 28 years old and spent last season in Philadelphia, where he appeared in just three regular-season games and was routinely a healthy scratch on game days. When healthy in Seattle from 2018-2022, Penny was electric with the ball in his hands, averaging a lethal 5.7 yards per carry on 337 rushing attempts, but an inability to stay on the field was his downfall. He has a history with new Panthers coach Dave Canales from their time together in Seattle, and Penny gives the Panthers' backfield some more experience behind Chuba Hubbard and rookie Jonathon Brooks. There has been chatter that Miles Sanders' time may be running out with the team after just one season in Carolina.