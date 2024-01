Penny finished the season with 11 carries for 33 yards in three games, adding one catch for five yards.

Penny entered the season with a fair amount of hype, as he had a potentially large share of the carries for a productive offense available to him if he could finally stay healthy. Injuries were in fact not a problem for Penny this season, but rather than competing for the No. 1 job, he spent the year as the Eagles' fourth running back and was a healthy scratch in all but three games.