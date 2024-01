Penny was more involved than he had been all season for the Eagles on Sunday but managed a modest 16 yards on six carries.

Penny's signing generated some intrigue over the offseason, with the thought that a change of scenery could help the oft-injured running back. Instead, he was almost a complete non-factor, only seeing the field for 30 offensive snaps all season. 20 of those came in Week 18, with D'Andre Swift out due to illness and the Eagles resting several starters in the second half.