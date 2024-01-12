Bell finished the regular season with 69 tackles (42 solo) and one interception on two passes defended in 13 games.

Bell missed a few games with quadriceps and shoulder injuries, contributing toward a career low in tackles. The 29-year-old has seen his tackle total decrease in three straight seasons and offered minimal impact breaking up passes this term. Nonetheless, he remains under contract with the Panthers for the 2024 campaign, when it's unclear whether defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will remain in charge.