Bell signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bell played three seasons with Cincinnati before a one-year stay in Carolina, which saw him record 69 combined tackles and an interception in 2023 across 13 contests. The 29-year-old was released by the Panthers on Wednesday and agreed to take the minimum salary with the Bengals, as he's still getting $6 million guaranteed from his former team.