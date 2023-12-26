Bell recorded seven total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

The 29-year-old's seven tackles Sunday brought his season total up to 63, making him Carolina's third-leading tackler while playing just 11 games thus far. Bell has dealt with both shoulder and quadriceps issues throughout the year, but he's averaging almost six tackles per game when he's been on the field. The veteran safety and Carolina's defense will look to end the season on a positive note, with matchups against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay over the next two weeks.