The Patriots re-signed Austin on Thursday, Zack Cox of New England Sports Network reports.

There's no specifics on the 22-year-old cornerback's deal just yet, but he's headed back to New England. The 2023 seventh-round pick spent time with the Bills, Texans and Patriots throughout his rookie year, appearing in seven games. In those outings, Austin tallied seven total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception. Expect the young corner to compete for a depth spot in the Patriots' secondary as the offseason progresses.