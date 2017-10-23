Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches four passes for 71 yards Sunday
Hogan caught four of his six targets for a team-high 71 receiving yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.
Hogan, who was on the field for 59 of the Patriots' 74 snaps on offense, was presumably evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, but the wideout -- who lost a couple of teeth at practice last week -- was subsequently cleared to return to the contest. Moreover, ESPN's Mike Reiss relays that Hogan also contributed on the Patriots' kickoff return and kickoff coverage units Sunday. As long as he can stay on the field, Hogan will continue to log steady playing time and in turn targets, in the coming weeks, working opposite fellow wideout Brandin Cooks, who was on the field for 70 plays in Week 7.
