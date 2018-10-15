Patriots' Chris Hogan: Records 78 receiving yards in Week 6
Hogan caught all four of his targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs.
Hogan, who came into the game nursing a thigh issue, was on the field for 47 (of a possible) 78 plays on offense, and was notably out-snapped by both Julian Edelman (71) and Josh Gordon (63). With so many mouths to feed in the offense, steady weekly volume may not always be there for Hogan, but he remains a trusted weapon for QB Tom Brady and his field-stretching ability still yields occasional big plays, such as the key 42-yard grab he made in the fourth quarter Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as active Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Returns to practice, listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Returns to work Friday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as limited participant•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Logs 63 snaps Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6