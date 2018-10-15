Hogan caught all four of his targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs.

Hogan, who came into the game nursing a thigh issue, was on the field for 47 (of a possible) 78 plays on offense, and was notably out-snapped by both Julian Edelman (71) and Josh Gordon (63). With so many mouths to feed in the offense, steady weekly volume may not always be there for Hogan, but he remains a trusted weapon for QB Tom Brady and his field-stretching ability still yields occasional big plays, such as the key 42-yard grab he made in the fourth quarter Sunday.