Harris (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Harris was one of 12 players listed as limited by the Patriots, but with previous reports suggesting that he could miss time due the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5, the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Browns is looking cloudy. Friday's injury report will reveal Harris' official injury designation, but if he's out or limited this weekend, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line for added backfield work, with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris (signed from the practice squad Thursday) also in the mix.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Likely to miss time•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Injures hamstring Sunday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Extends touchdown streak•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Salvages modest day with score•