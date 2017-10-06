Patriots' Danny Amendola: Effective underneath threat Thursday

Amendola brought in all eight targets for 77 yards and added 51 yards on three punt returns in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers.

On a night when the Patriots were forced to play without Rob Gronkowski (thigh), Amendola stepped up to help fill the void by posting a season high in receptions. The nine-year veteran was unstoppable on underneath routes throughout the night, and he's now impressively brought in 23 of the 27 targets he's seen through the first five games. His second-quarter 40-yard punt return also helped set up New England in Bucs territory, leading to an eventual Stephen Gostkowski field goal shortly before halftime. Amendola boasts a significant profile in what has been a pass-heavy offense thus far, a role he'll look to continue parlaying into superior production versus the Jets in Week 6.