Hightower (pectoral) was a limited participant in OTAs on Thursday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Having been sidelined since late October, Hightower appears on pace to be ready for training camp -- the initial goal. Before the 2017 campaign, Hightower had five straight seasons with 60-plus tackles. For those looking to utilize Hightower in IDP settings, it's important to note he hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since 2013.

More News
Our Latest Stories