Moncrief logged 13 snaps -- all on special teams -- Sunday in the Patriots' 28-14 win over the Jets.

Despite the Patriots' dearth of promising options at receiver, Moncrief never garnered much of a look on offense. Over his six appearances, Moncrief recorded one reception for 15 yards on two targets and carried once for four yards. Moncrief flashed some ability as a kick returner with 165 yards on seven returns, but he may not have made enough of an impression to earn a spot with the Patriots heading into 2021.