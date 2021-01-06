Moncrief logged 13 snaps -- all on special teams -- Sunday in the Patriots' 28-14 win over the Jets.
Despite the Patriots' dearth of promising options at receiver, Moncrief never garnered much of a look on offense. Over his six appearances, Moncrief recorded one reception for 15 yards on two targets and carried once for four yards. Moncrief flashed some ability as a kick returner with 165 yards on seven returns, but he may not have made enough of an impression to earn a spot with the Patriots heading into 2021.
More News
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Returns four kicks•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Active for Monday night•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable•