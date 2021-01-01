Moncrief (thigh) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited capacity Friday.

Moncrief's thigh issue dates back to New England's Week 14 Thursday night loss to the Rams. He was held out the subsequent game against Miami but proved capable of returning to the lineup for Monday night's 38-9 blowout loss to Buffalo, collecting 74 yards on four kickoff returns during the contest. Kyle Dugger and J.J. Taylor would be slated for increased opportunities on returns were Moncrief to miss the season finale.