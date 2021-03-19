Moncrief is signing a one-year contract with the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Moncrief hasn't been relevant for fantasy purposes since putting up fringe flex-worthy numbers back in 2018 with Jacksonville, and with the Patriots last season he mostly worked on special teams. He'll likely have to compete to earn a spot on the Texans' roster this season.
