McCourty (groin) was limited in Tuesday's practice.

McCourty has played just nine total snaps since Week 11, when he originally suffered the injury. He has appeared in two games over that span but aggravated the issue each time. Nevertheless, if the 32-year-old can put in a full practice before the end of the week, it would bode well for his ability to play in Saturday's Wild Card matchup against the Titans.

