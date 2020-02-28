Sanu is in line to undergo surgery to address issues related to a high ankle sprain that bothered him throughout the 2019 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sanu's ankle woes no doubt contributed to his relatively modest production over 15 regular-season games (seven with the Falcons and eight with the Patriots) last year, with the veteran wideout finishing up with 59 catches on 89 targets for 520 yards and two TDs overall. A timetable for his return to full health hasn't been established, but given the timing of his anticipated procedure, he'll presumably be 100 percent well before the start of the 2020 campaign. Assuming his health, a key variable with regard to Sanu's fantasy prospects going forward is the status of QB Tom Brady, who is headed for free agency next month.