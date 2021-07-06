Harry's agent has requested a trade, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Patriots' busy offseason suggests they aren't expecting much from Harry, as the team signed WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in addition to TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. With Jakobi Meyers also returning and reportedly looking like the No. 1 receiver at spring practices, Harry might be only fourth or fifth on the depth chart when training camp opens. The 32nd overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft has been a huge disappointment through two years, producing only 9.2 yards per catch and 5.4 YPT on 81 targets (21 games). Injuries and poor QB play have contributed to the struggles, but Harry's inability to get open has been just as much of a problem.