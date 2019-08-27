Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Not at full speed yet
Harry (leg) was "jogging gingerly" and "moving at a noticeably lighter pace" than the Patriots' other wideouts at Monday's practice, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Harry has been limited at practice since sustaining an unspecified injury in the Patriots' preseason opener and has missed subsequent exhibition contests against the Titans and Panthers. The 2019 first-rounder still has some time to get up to speed in advance of Week 1, but his early season role is difficult to project, now that both Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) have returned to practice. Harry is clearly part of the Patriots' long-term plans, and thus has plenty of value in keeper/dynasty formats, but the time he has missed of late doesn't help his chances of making a big impact out of the gate this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Winning auction strategy
Want to land a tremendous roster in your auction? Dave Richard's time-tested tips will help...
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Auction draft: Different strokes
There's a mistake many Fantasy auctioneers make, even ones on big fancy Fantasy websites. Dave...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...