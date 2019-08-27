Harry (leg) was "jogging gingerly" and "moving at a noticeably lighter pace" than the Patriots' other wideouts at Monday's practice, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Harry has been limited at practice since sustaining an unspecified injury in the Patriots' preseason opener and has missed subsequent exhibition contests against the Titans and Panthers. The 2019 first-rounder still has some time to get up to speed in advance of Week 1, but his early season role is difficult to project, now that both Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) have returned to practice. Harry is clearly part of the Patriots' long-term plans, and thus has plenty of value in keeper/dynasty formats, but the time he has missed of late doesn't help his chances of making a big impact out of the gate this season.