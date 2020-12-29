Calhoun (knee) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bills.
The 28-year-old had four tackles in his return from injured reserve last week against the Dolphins, but he's unavailable Monday due to the knee injury. Josh Uche should see increased work as a reserve linebacker Week 16 for New England.
