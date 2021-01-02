Calhoun (knee) is considered questionable for Week 17.
Calhoun practiced in limited fashion all week. His status is unlikely to be confirmed until he tests out his knee during pregame warmups.
More News
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Remains out Week 16•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Returns from injured reserve•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Practice window begins•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Heads to IR•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Back with New England•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Active for TNF•