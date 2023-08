Nixon (shoulder) reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

As expected, Nixon heads to New England's injured reserve after clearing waivers. The 2021 seventh-round pick will now miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement. Nixon secured four passes for 23 yards during the preseason opener but failed to catch any of his three targets before leaving the Patriots' second exhibition due to a shoulder injury.