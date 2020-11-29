site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pierre-desir-joins-baltimores-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Pierre Desir: Joins Baltimore's practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
at
10:13 pm ET 1 min read
Desir signed to the Ravens' practice squad Saturday.
The veteran cornerback was cut by the Jets last week and will join the Ravens in advance of Week 12. Desir is only on the practice squad for now, but he could still be added to the active roster before Tuesday's matchup with the Steelers.
More News
10H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read