Meeks was signed to Jacksonville's practice squad Monday, James Johnson of USA Today reports.
Meeks appeared in two games earlier this season for the Chargers, playing 39 snaps over that stretch. He'll get his next chance with the Jaguars, though there's certainly no guarantee that he'll be on the active roster for Week 14.
More News
-
Chargers' Quenton Meeks: Moves off NFI list•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Returns in special-teams role•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Healthy to enter Week 14•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Not playing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Listed as questionable Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Progressing in recovery•