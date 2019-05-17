Dial announced Friday that he plans to retire from the NFL, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dial did not see NFL action in 2018 after serving as a rotational defensive tackle the Packers a year prior. The 28-year-old spent his first four seasons in San Francisco, and finishes with 145 tackles (90) and 4.5 sacks for his career.

