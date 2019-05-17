Quinton Dial: Announces retirement
Dial announced Friday that he plans to retire from the NFL, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dial did not see NFL action in 2018 after serving as a rotational defensive tackle the Packers a year prior. The 28-year-old spent his first four seasons in San Francisco, and finishes with 145 tackles (90) and 4.5 sacks for his career.
