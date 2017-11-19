Packers' Quinton Dial: Active Week 11
Dial (chest) will play in Sunday's game against Baltimore, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Dial's inclusion on the injury report to end the week was a bit of a surprise after he was a full participant in each of the team's practice. With Montravius Adams (coaches decision) inactive, Dial will be the Packers' only backup along the defensive line.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...