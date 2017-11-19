Dial (chest) will play in Sunday's game against Baltimore, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Dial's inclusion on the injury report to end the week was a bit of a surprise after he was a full participant in each of the team's practice. With Montravius Adams (coaches decision) inactive, Dial will be the Packers' only backup along the defensive line.

